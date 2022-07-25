MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Mink Creek Public Boat Ramp on Lake Guntersville will be closed for upgrades starting Tuesday.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) said the ramp just south of Scottsboro will close for renovations on July 26.

As part of the upgrade includes a new two-lane launching slab will be installed and the parking area will be expanded to accommodate about 40 trucks and trailers. The road leading to the ramp will also see improvements when it is widened to allow two-way traffic.

Keith Henderson with ADCNR said the Mink Creek ramp was chosen as one of the 2022 projects because it is often over capacity during its peak use. It was also chosen because ADCNR had a cooperating partner who agreed to help with the project.

The renovation project is expected to wrap up sometime in the fall or winter of 2022.

ADCNR said that while the Mink Creek ramp is closed there are still 20 other public boat ramps on the water. The closest are North Sauty to the north, Waterfront to the south and South Sauty Creek ramp across the way in Langston. A full map of the ramps can be found here.

Part of the funding for the renovation has come through the Sport Fish Restoration Program which is supported through excise taxes on the sale of outboard motor fuel, fishing equipment and the sale of Alabama fishing licenses.