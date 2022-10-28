GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A fishing trip with his grandpa turned into a big catch for 10-year-old Nick Parcus.

Parcus is a student at Collins Elementary in Scottsboro. His grandfather Larry Stephens told News 19 that he and Nick love to fish for catfish and crappie.

Stephens said he and his grandson were fishing off the dock at Lake Guntersville when Nick felt a very hard tug on his line.

“Nick jumped into action, giving it all he had to land, and then released his largest flathead to date!” said Stephens. “It was a very exciting battle.”

(Photo: Larry Stephens) (Photo: Larry Stephens) (Photo: Larry Stephens)

Stephens said once it was all over, Nick’s first words were, “Papa, this thing is huge! Now I’m tired!”

“We estimate this big girl around 70 pounds,” Stephens said. “Now she’s back in Lake Guntersville telling her own story.”

If Stephens’ estimate was correct, it would rival the current record for the largest flathead catfish caught in the State of Alabama. That record is currently held by Rick Conner from Selma, who caught an 80-pound flathead in 1986, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR).

Learn more about the flathead catfish and where to find it in Alabama here.