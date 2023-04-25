The man had fallen out of his kayak and was in the water for about an hour before being pulled aboard a neighboring volunteer department, Walls said.

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One kayaker was taken to the hospital after being rescued from Lake Guntersville on Tuesday, according to officials.

Brian Walls, Fire Chief & Paramedic with Guntersville Fire and Rescue (GFR) confirmed with News 19 that a man in his 30s was pulled from the frigid morning water.

The man had fallen out of his kayak and was in the water for about an hour before being pulled aboard the boat of a neighboring volunteer department, Walls said.

Units with the GFR were dispatched to a boat ramp in the area of Warrenton Road, where they met the crew and the kayaker.

Medical care was provided on the scene before he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for hypothermia.