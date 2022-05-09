BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a facility fire in Boaz last week took more than four hours to completely extinguish.

Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck said the blaze happened at Kabco Builders Company, located at 1300 Industrial Boulevard. Officials said the fire started on the floor in the southwest side of the building.

Beck told News 19 the plant shut down early on Friday, May 6, and very few employees were on the property when the blaze began. He said he believed none of them were actually inside the facility at the time of the fire, aside from administration personnel on the opposite side of the building.

Administration alerted authorities to the fire around 5:30 p.m.

Beck said fire officials were on the scene for four and a half hours, though the blaze was contained within the first hour. Authorities said the remaining hours were dedicated to ventilation, checking for fire extension, and putting out hot spots.

Boaz Fire was aided by multiple other agencies, including Albertville Fire, Guntersville Fire, Sardis City Fire, Douglas Fire, Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Pleasant Grove VFD, Boaz Police, Marshall Medical Ambulance Service, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.