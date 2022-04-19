DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19 is making our way across the Tennessee Valley and highlighting local law enforcement and their K9 units. This week, we’re featuring DeKalb County Sheriff Deputy Troy Fugatt and K9 “Dolly!”

Deputy Fugatt took some time out of his busy schedule serving and protecting the community to tell us all about his partner. Dolly, a 4-year-old German Shephard/Belgium Malinois mix was born on January 2, 2018, in the Czech Republic.

Deputy Fugatt & K9 Dolly



Citizen-donated money to the sheriff’s office allowed them to buy Dolly from Alabama Canine in Northport, Alabama.

“I went down for 4 weeks of training at Alabama Canine in May of 2019,” Deputy Fugatt said. “[We] graduated on May 31, 2019. We’ve been working together for 2 and a half years.”

Dolly is nationally certified in narcotics and patrols through the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA) and the NOCSARA for search and rescue efforts.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says in her career so far, Dolly has helped take around 210 grams of methamphetamine, 150 grams of marijuana, five ounces of spice and over 100 pieces of drug paraphernalia off the streets. She has also helped capture five people!

Deputy Troy Fugatt started with the sheriff’s office in March of 2013 working in dispatch. He moved to patrol in November 2014. In 2015, he graduated from North Alabama Community College with an associate’s degree in criminal justice. On top of that, he graduated from the Jefferson County Law Enforcement Academy.

Along with his credentials in the K9 Unit, Fugatt holds specializations in the honor guard, criminal interdiction team and the SWAT team.

If you see Deputy Fugatt and Dolly around your community, make sure to thank them!