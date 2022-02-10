MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — K9 Officer Raven and her handler, Officer Graves with the Owens Cross Roads Police Department assisted Marshall County authorities with searches at local schools.

While the pair was training, they joined Albertville Police, Guntersville Police, and Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies on several searches at high school and middle school campuses on Wednesday.

K9 Raven and other K9s alerted to a few minor things but nothing that warranted arrests, according to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department.

The department said the K9s had to overcome wind and other conditions, which makes their jobs tougher.

“Once the training was over, we have no doubt that Graves had to guard his Mt. Dew as Raven was probably craving some refreshment too,” the department’s Facebook post wrote. “Sometimes the bottle of water just doesn’t hit the spot she says. Truth be told, we think she was a little smitten after meeting Marshall County’s new K-9. That’s all she would talk about,” the post continued.

The department said after a bit of rest, the pair was back on the streets by the evening.