FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A date has been set for the jury trial of a Higdon man suspected of murdering his father in 2022.

Cody Alexander Register, 25, was charged with murder after investigators said they found his father, Joseph Xaiver Register, 52, dead in the area of County Road 155 on February 8, 2022.

Authorities said officers were dispatched to a possible homicide call in the area and found Joseph Register dead when they arrived.

After an investigation, authorities arrested Cody Register and he was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center, where he is still being held on a $500,000 bond. He was indicted by a grand jury on October 12, 2022.

Cody Register’s jury trial is set to begin in Dekalb County on June 12.

The murder trial was originally set for March 6, but the case was continued by the court following a request by Cody Register’s attorneys.

The attorneys asked that the case be continued in February, so a mental health evaluation could be completed regarding his mental capacity at the time of the offense. That request was granted in March.