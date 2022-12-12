GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Marshall County murder trial is expected to get underway Monday more than two years after authorities say a fight between two men turned fatal.

Andrew William Norwood, now 29, was originally charged with assault after a fight between him and 65-year-old Rodney Wayne Cowan ended with first responders being called on July 10, 2020.

Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson told News 19 at the time that emergency crews were told Cowan had fallen and hit his head. He was taken to the hospital where he died the following day.

Norwood was charged with second-degree felony assault after Peterson said they learned about the fight, but after Cowan died, the District Attorney’s office upgraded the charge to murder.

On July 17, 2020, Norwood was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 bond but would be released later that same day.

An indictment was handed down on October 19, 2020.

If convicted, Norwood could be sentenced to anywhere from 20 years to 99 years in prison or life without the possibility of parole.