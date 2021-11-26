Jury questionnaire filed in 2018 Guntersville triple murder case

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Two developments in a 2018 triple murder case from Guntersville were found in court records Friday.

Court records show a jury questionnaire was filed in the case involving triple murder suspect Jimmy O’Neal Spencer.

Spencer is accused of killing three Guntersville residents while on parole in July 2018.

Marie Martin, 74, and her great-grandson, Colton Lee, 7, were found dead at a home on Mulberry Street, and Martha Dell Reliford was found dead at her home, also on Mulberry Street.

The juror questionnaire form asks potential jurors about their family, education, work, religion, political life, and direct questions about topics such as opinions on Alabama’s criminal justice system, whether they have been or know somebody involved in a crime, or know Spencer, his family, or any of the victims or their families.

A motions hearing has been reset for Tuesday, December 7 at 12:30 p.m. at the Marshall County Courthouse, and his trial is slated to start on Jan. 10.