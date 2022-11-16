DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A DeKalb County jury found a 50-year-old Boaz man guilty of child sexual abuse charges this week, court records show.

Christopher Michael Chaviers had been arrested in May by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, with online court documents saying he was charged and indicted for first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

A jury panel that was sworn in on November 14 returned the guilty verdict for both charges on November 15 after deliberations.

Christopher Chaviers (DeKalb Co. Jail)

Chaviers had pleaded not guilty to the charges against him over the summer.

A sentencing hearing has been set for January 4, 2023.

Chaviers had been released on bond but was taken into custody following the verdict. He will remain in custody without bond until his sentencing, according to court documents.