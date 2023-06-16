JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A jury has found a former Scottsboro police officer not guilty on all counts in a 2021 child abuse incident.

Ryan Benton Manning, 34, was arrested and charged for the alleged abuse on December 13, 2021, following an investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and found not guilty Friday in a Jackson County court.

Officials with ALEA said their investigation began in October 2021, when the Scottsboro Police Department asked them to look into Manning. According to the department, Manning was terminated on December 27, 2021.

The verdict comes after two and a half hours of jury deliberation on Friday morning.

News 19 was in the courtroom for the entirety of the trial. On Thursday, the defense rested its case before the jury was brought in and before the judge even put on his robe. Then, the defense made a motion for Manning to be acquitted, but the judge denied that request.

Manning exits the courtroom during a lunch break on Thursday, June 15. (WHNT Photo)

The defense then called in Dr. Douglas Benson, an orthopedic surgeon from Chico, California as an expert witness. Benson claimed the baby’s injuries were caused by a vitamin D deficiency, not by trauma.

Upon cross-examination by the state, Benson stated, “Those bones are so weak it (the injuries) could have happened by changing clothes or a diaper,” adding that the injuries might have even happened before the time frame and the bruising was “just now appearing.”

According to testimony from an orthopedic specialist, the child was only two months old when the alleged abuse occurred. That doctor went over X-rays of the infant, who he said was deficient in Vitamin D and was “slow to develop.”

The specialist also claimed in their testimony that the mother “didn’t pass enough stuff along to the baby.”

Following the expert witness testimonies, both sides presented closing statements and the jury went in for deliberation.

According to a grand jury indictment, charging Manning with willful child abuse and aggravated assault, the former officer was accused of “using physical force that caused multiple fractures” to the victim, who was reported to be “a child of the defendant.”

However, Manning filed a motion for a “more specific indictment,” saying the one returned by the grand jury was insufficient since it didn’t provide a specific date and time of the alleged offense, didn’t describe the details of why Manning was indicted, and didn’t describe where in Jackson County the alleged offense happened.

That motion was denied when the court provided Alabama Rule of Criminal Procedure 13.2(d), which states, “It is not necessary to state the precise time or date at which or on which the offense is alleged to have been committed, or the place where the offense is alleged to have been committed unless the time or place is a material element of the offense.”

Manning pleaded not guilty in Feb. 2022.

The former officer’s bond was revoked when court records say he was charged in May 2022 with third-degree domestic violence against his estranged wife, who was also listed as a witness in the case against him. He was later placed on house arrest, according to court documents.