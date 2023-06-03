FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Big crowds came out to Fort Payne Saturday to hear some of that Mountain Music!

The music was roaring, the drums were pumping and the crowds were feeling the beat.

After a 26-year hiatus, the June Jam made its return to Alabama honoring a founding member of the band with the same name. Alabama members Randy Owen, Ted Gentry and Jeff Cook all cultivated the June Jam way back in the 1980s.

Cook, who passed away last November, was honored ahead of the performances on Saturday. Several fans said they felt the memorial was a special moment.

“I think everybody was touched by it,” superfan Chrissy Wiles said.

“It was a great memorial,” attendee Benjamin Watson said, “It is a beautiful day today, winds blowing it ain’t too bad out here its a great day for everybody.”

But June Jam was also about supporting the Alabama community, specifically those affected by severe weather damage. All the money raised would go to charities aimed at helping those hit hard by the acts of mother nature.

“June Jam charity, yeah they help out with weather disaster, they help out with veterans, they help out with a multitude of things,” June Jam Oversight and Logistics Committee Eric Dundash said.

As for Jeff Cook, he never wanted the party to stop, so the fans continued the party in his honor. All of those in attendance were decked out in tank tops, boots and cowboy hats with a beverage in hand and were on their feet ready for those Alabama hits.