FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — June Jam is coming back to Fort Payne — according to an announcement from ALABAMA members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry.

The announcement came as the band members accepted the V.I. Prewett Lifetime Achievement Award at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce’s Awards Banquet, alongside Lisa Cook, wife of late ALABAMA member Jeff Cook.

The banquet also included honors for three small businesses. Carter’s Beverages, Cecil’s Alignment Shop, and Zaxby’s were honored as the 2023 Small Businesses of the Year.

June Jam is expected to return on June 3 at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne.

The festival was one of the biggest country music events in the nation for 16 years. The first one was in 1982, and the last was held in 1997.

