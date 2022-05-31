NEW HOPE, Ala. (WHNT) — New Hope has a new man in charge of the Indians’ football program, and he comes to the team from the James Clemens Jets.

Tyler Johnson has assisted at Huntsville, Madison County, and James Clemens. Now, he’s earned his first head coaching job, and he’s looking forward to the upcoming season at New Hope.

“People go to school at New Hope and they come back here. There’s not a lot of places like that,” Johnson said. “I don’t want to lose that small town vibe and I want everything to be first class. I’ve been at big schools like James Clemens and Huntsville High and I want to bring that first class mentality but also keep that small town feel.”

New Hope is set to open the 2022 season on Friday, August 26 against Sardis.