MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The jury trial against a Birmingham man charged in the 2018 Guntersville triple murder heads into its fifth day on Friday.

Spencer, 57, is charged in the deaths of Marie Martin, her great-grandson Colton Lee, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in July 2018. He faces seven counts of capital murder in the case and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The second day of testimony began with the judge warning the courtroom that some images in evidence were going to be graphic. As testimony started up, the day focused mainly on members of law enforcement as they worked the case.

The witness called Friday was a Guntersville Patrol Officer, who said he was told to be on the lookout for Martin’s car, which was missing from her home. The officer said he ultimately found it in a Publix parking lot.

He also testified that there was video footage linking Spencer to the car.

The second witness of the day was Investigator Joe Parrish with the State Bureau of Investigations, who processed the scene at Reliford’s home.

Parrish walked the jury through the disarray in Reliford’s home. He said Reliford’s body was found near a medical bed in the living room. Parrish said furniture had been turned over and a camel cigarette butt was found in the toilet.

He also described the condition of Reliford’s body. Previous witnesses had testified that Reliford had clearly been dead for several days, but Parrish gave more detail, saying the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition when found.

The investigator also noted the presence of a large number of insects in the house. As Parrish testified the prosecution shared grim photos of the scene the investigator encountered that day.

After answering the prosecution’s questions, Parrish was briefly cross-examined by the defense, though only to clarify some of his credentials.

The third witness of the day was Guntersville Chief Investigator John East. He said he came to the scene knowing three people had been killed and that a fourth, ultimately unrelated person had been reported dead a mile away.

East said Martin’s house was also in a state of disarray. He said cabinets had been left open and the content of a jewelry box had been sprawled out on a bed.

East said Martin was found with her arms bound behind her back with a cell phone charging cord, with bruising around her neck and an injury to her head. He also said a bloodied hammer was found near Lee’s body.

The prosecution then asked East about the hammer and a coat hanger which was also nearby. The Chief Investigator pointed out the blood on both items to the jury. East also pointed out that Lee had suffered from head trauma.

During opening statements on Thursday, Prosecutor Edward Kellet laid out the facts, from his perspective of the case. Kellet said the case began when Martin’s granddaughter couldn’t reach her and dropped by to check up on her.

He said the granddaughter found Martin and Lee both dead, Martin with a cord around her neck and Lee with head injuries, inside the house and called 911. The prosecutor said the two had likely been killed the night before they were discovered.

The prosecution said police found Reliford after determining that she hadn’t been seen for several days. She was also found dead in her home. Kellet said both women were apparently killed in robberies and Lee was attacked because he had been a witness.

Kellet said Spencer eventually went to Reliford’s house with a hatchet to get money. He said during this encounter Reliford was killed and Spencer took around $700.

He said Spencer went to Martin’s house after the money ran out and during that encounter Martin and Lee were killed and Spencer took $13.

Kellet said ultimately the evidence will show that Spencer is guilty of what he is charged with.

In his opening statement, Defense Attorney Jerry Baker said the case was going to be tough. He asked the jury to weigh the evidence carefully before making any final judgments.

Baker asked the jury to be fair to Spencer and simply follow the evidence.

Several witnesses were called to testify on Thursday, describing the days leading up to, during and after the killings.

While the prosecution questioned each witness extensively, the defense offered no cross-examination of any witness.

The trial will pick back up Friday morning at the Marshall County Courthouse. News 19 will provide live updates from the courtroom.