MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The jury trial for a man accused of killing two women and a 7-year-old boy in Guntersville over four years ago is expected to begin on Monday morning.

Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was charged in the deaths of Marie Martin, her great-grandson Colton Lee, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in July 2018. He faces seven counts of capital murder in the case, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Last month, attorneys for Spencer filed a motion asking the state to prohibit the death penalty, stating that the defendant isn’t eligible for the death penalty under Alabama law because he “suffers from significantly subaverage intellectual functioning.”

Spencer was intellectually tested in December of 2021. He was determined to have “extremely low range” intelligence scores. Court records show he also failed multiple grades in school and never learned to read or write.

The state of Alabama issued a response stating Spencer does not meet the definition of an intellectually disabled person under Alabama law. Court records show that Spencer tested significantly higher when he took previous intelligence tests with the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The filing says the state believes Spencer has the “ability to feign his responses” making his IQ appear lower than it really is.

Spencer was on parole while serving a life sentence at the time of the crimes for second-degree burglary and first-degree escape.

Just months before the murders, Spencer was released from prison and sent to a halfway house in Birmingham where he stayed for three weeks instead of the six months he was supposed to be there. He then made his way to Guntersville where he had several run-ins with the law before the triple homicide.

A hearing for Spencer is set to be held just before Monday’s trial begins at 9 a.m. at the Marshall County Courthouse.