JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has identified the body of a man found in the river near the Jackson/Marshall County line.

JCSO says Jamari Jajuan Moore, 25, of Scottsboro, was found dead on August 18. The sheriff’s office has ruled the death as a homicide.

When the body was found, Sheriff Rocky Harnen said JCSO received a call around 1 p.m. from a fisherman who stated a body, wrapped in black plastic, washed up in the river near a boat launch on County Road 67. He said the body was found near a nearby causeway.

Following the discovery of the body, Harnen said the sheriff’s office believes foul play was involved in the person’s death.

On August 20, Harnen confirmed to News 19 that the remains found were male but said investigators have yet to identify the person. An autopsy was scheduled for August 21.

Now, JCSO says the investigation into the death is underway and is a joint investigation between JCSO and the Scottsboro Police Department.

Anyone who has any information related to the crime is urged to contact Captain Tim Creel with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.