JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A juvenile has been arrested after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said the suspect vandalized and burglarized two schools between August 17-19.

JCSO said the juvenile, who’s name was not released, vandalized Bryant Elementary School on August 17 by spray painting bricks, windows and the marquee as well as breaking several windows. The sheriff’s office said the damage for this incident was estimated at over $15,000.

On August 18., the juvenile burglarized and vandalized North Sand Mountain School when they entered the school and caused an estimated $10,000 of damages to the inside of the school by breaking TV’s, Computer Equipment, Trophies and more, according to JSCO.

Following the incident at North Sand Mountain, JCSO said on the same evening or early morning the suspect again vandalized the Bryant Elementary School with spray paint.

JCSO said the Suspect attempted again on August 19 at the North Sand Mountain School to burglarized and vandalize the school but was arrested before doing any additional damage to the school.

The suspect will be processed through Juvenile Justice System, according to JCSO.