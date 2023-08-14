STEVENSON, Ala. (WHNT) – Eight people were arrested on Friday after several agencies searched a home in Stevenson.

On Friday, August 11, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Hollywood Police Department and Stevenson Police Department executed a search warrant for a home on County Road 287.

During the search, officers and deputies found nearly 326.4 grams of a methamphetamine/fentanyl mixture, according to the sheriff’s office.

They also were able to find and seize 102 grams of marijuana, assorted controlled pills, a firearm and drug paraphernalia.

Following an investigation, eight people were arrested and charged with various drug-related offenses:

Michael Keith Garrard , 49, of Stevenson, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, three charges of unlawful possession of controlled substances, second-degree possession of marijuana and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Stacy Dunn , 47, of Hollywood, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, unlawful possession of controlled substances, second-degree possession of marijuana and, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adam Joe Warren , 47, of Bridgeport, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl

James Kenneth Carter , 34, of Bridgeport, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances and loitering in a drug house.

Christopher Odel Taylor , 35, of Stevenson, was charged with first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.

Stephanie Nicole Monk , 24, of Bridgeport, was charged with loitering in a drug house.

Melanie Lynette Carano , 51, of Stevenson, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia.

, 51, of Stevenson, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia. Tristian Lee Sawyer, 24, of Bridgeport, was charged with loitering in a drug house.

According to jail records, Garrard, Monk, Carter and Carano were released on Saturday.