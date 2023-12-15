ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) – A Japanese restaurant in Arab was left with ‘heavy damage’ after a fire early Friday morning.

According to Arab Fire Chief Ricky Phillips, firefighters were called to Mt. Fuji Japanese Restaurant around 3:15 a.m. Friday. The fire was located at the back of the building the kitchen area.

The kitchen sustained heavy fire damage, and the remainder of the restaurant showed signs of heavy heat and smoke damage. The fire chief said that other businesses in the strip mall also have some smoke damage.

The neighboring businesses that were affected are Anytime Fitness, Cricket Cellular and Hibbett Sports. No injuries were reported.

Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.