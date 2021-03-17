Jackson County storm shelters open during severe weather threats

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Severe weather threats across much of Alabama Wednesday, including Jackson County where storm shelters were open as the localized threats ramped up.

“If the weather does turn out to be as severe as it’s being forecast today, it could turn deadly very quickly, catastrophic property loss, power outages, trees being down, flash flooding,” explained Jackson County EMA deputy director Josh Whitcomb.

Whitcomb said this is his first severe weather season with the department.

“Here, you have to watch everything here. With EMS all I had to be responsible for was the ambulances I had working with me, so it was focused on one side of public safety, not all of them. I still had an entire county to watch but four or five ambulances versus seven ambulances today, two sprint trucks, multiple fire departments, police agencies. It’s a lot different,” said Whitcomb.

He told News 19 that all but one of the 35 storm shelters in Jackson County have been open all day.

“Here in Jackson County, we’re the third largest county in Alabama. You’re looking at a county the size of almost Rhode Island, so if we have a tornado in Woodville or Skyline, it may not affect Bryant but with today’s weather, the way it’s looking to pan out, everybody needs to remain weather aware. Just because there’s one isolated incident in one part of the county, doesn’t mean in a few minutes it’s not going to be in your area,” added Whitcomb.

The one other shelter at the courthouse only opens if there’s a tornado watch.

Anyone is welcome at the shelters but there are rules.

Some of which could slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re still encouraging everybody to wear masks and social distancing. With that being said, it is better to be in the storm shelter and run the risk of possibly being exposed than being outside the storm shelter and putting your life at risk,” Whitcomb told News 19.

Click here for a full list of storm shelters in the Tennessee Valley.