Jackson County Spring Carnival canceled

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Jackson County Fair Association has decided to cancel the Spring Carnival originally scheduled to start tomorrow, May 19.

In a statement posted to the Association’s Facebook page, the organization said it wasn’t an easy decision.

“This was not an easy decision to make, as we have presented the Spring Carnival on the Jackson County Veterans Fairgrounds in Scottsboro annually since 1998 but we believe it is the best interest of everyone considering the present Coronavirus circumstances. The health and safety of our patrons, our Midway crew and our volunteers are our priorities. So for now, keep safe, keep healthy and look after each other and follow all the recommendations established by the authorities.” Jackson County Fair Association