Jackson County small businesses can apply for additional COVID-19 relief

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jackson County Commission received $200,000 in grant funding to support the county’s small businesses, community members, and public services.

The Alabama Dept. of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) announced Gov. Kay Ivey awarded a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant for COVID-19 relief to Jackson County on July 2.

The grant application said the funds would be used for infrastructure upgrades to assist first responders and public safety officials, provide assistance to local food banks, and award Jackson County small businesses with working capital grants, according to a press release.

They hope the grant will provide small businesses the opportunity to get back to “normal operations” after the impact of COVID-19.

If you own a small business in Jackson County with under 30 employees and want to apply, visit the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce website here.

Applicants must have a valid Alabama State Business License and, if applicable, valid business licenses in each city the business operates in. Small business owners may receive up to $15,000 if selected. There is no set amount of businesses that can be awarded.

If the small business has received federal assistance throughout the pandemic, they can still receive this funding, but they can not use it for the same purpose.

The application period opens Monday, August 8, and runs through Monday, August 23. However, applicants are encouraged to go ahead and get their applications prepared.

Applicants will be notified of selection by the end of September 2021, according to the press release.

If you have any questions about your application, reach out to the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce by calling (256)-259-5500 or visit them on their website.