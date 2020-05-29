Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing hiker

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are searching for a missing man at the Walls of Jericho.

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, a man in his 20s was hiking with his mother yesterday and they took separate trails out of the woods.

His mother made it out, but Harnen said the man didn’t. Deputies were called to the Walls of Jericho around 9:30 p.m., and have been searching for the missing hiker all night.

The Jackson County Rescue Squad, Hytop Fire, Skyline Police, and several other agencies have been assisting.