JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Brandon Thompson reportedly was last seen on March 25 in the Stevenson/Hollywood area, driving a silver Dodge truck.

Thompson is described as a white male, 6’1″ tall, 255 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Brandon Thompson (Photo: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

If anyone has any information on Thompson’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact Lt. John McCrary at 256-574-9306.