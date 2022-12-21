JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in Jackson County are urging local residents not to fall for a solicitation scam trying to sell property deeds.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office posted images of the document, which states as a recommendation that “all homeowners obtain a copy of their property assessment profile,” which would include a copy of their current grant, deed or other record of title.

A service fee of $109 is listed on the notice and requests a response by January 6, 2023.

(Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Despite the document looking legitimate, authorities say the county’s Probate Office can provide all of the information it promises, but will never mail out a request like this with a fee and “respond by” date.

Residents are asked to not respond or pay any company.

For questions or concerns, homeowners can contact the Probate Office at 256-54-9290.