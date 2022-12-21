JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in Jackson County are urging local residents not to fall for a solicitation scam trying to sell property deeds.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office posted images of the document, which states as a recommendation that “all homeowners obtain a copy of their property assessment profile,” which would include a copy of their current grant, deed or other record of title.

A service fee of $109 is listed on the notice and requests a response by January 6, 2023.

Despite the document looking legitimate, authorities say the county’s Probate Office can provide all of the information it promises, but will never mail out a request like this with a fee and “respond by” date.

Residents are asked to not respond or pay any company.

For questions or concerns, homeowners can contact the Probate Office at 256-54-9290.