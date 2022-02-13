JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a new scam circulating through the area involving Amazon.com.

According to a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office has received multiple reports of a scam where the caller pretends to be an Amazon representative, claims the victim’s account has been compromised, and wants to verify a purchase. Officials say the scammer usually says the fake “purchase” is a large item like a computer.

“This is a scam call,” the post read. “Do not give out any of your personal or account information to these individuals. Please be vigilant when giving information out over the telephone.”