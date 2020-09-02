Jackson County selected for Rural Recovery program

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The coronavirus continues wreaking havoc on some northeast businesses.

Many are not able to run at 100% and some have not been able to reopen at all.

But Jackson County is one of only two counties in Northeast Alabama selected to take part in a new program to help rural communities rebuild.

Jackson County is like no other, except by how it’s been impacted by COVID-19.

“This pandemic has been tragic. It’s been tragic for everyone, certainly it’s been tragic for our community, especially our small businesses, when they were forced to shut down for several weeks, several months, some of them had no choice they had to completely shut down,” said Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce president Rick Roden.

“Through this COVID-19 pandemic, our economic development has took a huge toll on our communities, and our business and industries,” said Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce director of talent development Nancy Griggs.

Main Street Scottsboro, the City of Scottsboro, the Jackson County Economic Development Authority, the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, and the IMPACT Learning Center are joining forces with Opportunity Alabama in the Rural Recovery Accelerator program.

“We’re looking at everything from ways to recruit industries, ways to recruit retail, ways to put different opportunities for the entire community together. Even opportunities to bring in new housing. Jackson County has a shortage of housing whether it be regular houses or apartments, so we’re looking at every single thing that we can look to try to create opportunity, to create business to recover from COVID-19,” explained Roden.

Roden told News 19 that this program will help people in the county get back on their feet faster than they could without it.

Those seeking help can fill out this survey.

“Helping the communities, housing is an issue, helping businesses and industries build back from this pandemic, any recovery that we can do whatsoever, the survey will help us to know what we can do better to help,” said Griggs.

There are three projects they are currently working on as part of the Rural Recovery Accelerator program, but they cannot announce what those are just yet.