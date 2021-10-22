Jackson County selected as one of 2022 ‘RiverTowns’

SECTION, Ala. – Jackson County is set to be a ‘RiverTown’ covering the biggest stretch of the Tennessee River starting in 2022, thanks to its new classification by the Tennessee RiverLine after it selected five communities.

Jackson County is the only full county from Alabama to be named to its list.

The program connects chosen towns along the waterway, building one large river community with recreational opportunities.

“People come from different states continuously just to see and watch the eagles and sunset,” Section Mayor Rick Hanback said. “And it’s just going to make it bigger and better, and our county’s going to thrive from it.”

This means more access to kayaking, fishing, boating, campsites, and lookout points.

“You know, just imagine a blue-way or a trail (or) water trail, all the way from the Tennessee line to the Marshall County line,” Scottsboro Mayor Jim Mccamy said. “That’s over 30 miles. And again, when you plug in the singing river trail there’s a greenway and a blue-way which spurs off of that. The possibilities are endless.”

It won’t be just tourism benefiting. Local visitors, we spoke with say they’re also eager for the area to flex its potential.

“I live over in Pisgah and we’d go over the side of the mountain in a 4-wheeler and go out and camp and stuff like that,” J.T. Kurcek said. “And just being outdoors and spending time together away from (phones). I think it would bring more of that and getting out and live a little bit and get out of phones and actually live your life, you know?”

County leaders expect some of the first new greenways and blue ways to open up next spring.