Jackson County Schools release guide to return to school

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Jackson County School System officials are making every effort to ensure the safe return of students.

Students will return to classes on August 7.

School officials released a guide to answer parents most pressing concerns.

Students are strongly encouraged to wear masks but they are not required.

There will be two options for learning. Students will be able to participate in in-class traditional learning and remote learning using state approved online curriculum. Parents will soon be contacted to give the school their choice.

School officials said document is general information and more guidance will be available for parents and teachers before school starts.

The guide includes answers to questions about bus safety, school sanitation and COVID-19 precautions, and plans for school meals.

View the entire guide here: