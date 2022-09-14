SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — A new superintendent was appointed on Wednesday afternoon after Kevin Dukes, the previous superintendent passed away earlier this year.

The board appointed Jason Davidson, the director of the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology (EPCOT), to the superintendent position during the meeting.

“As Superintendent Kevin Dukes always said, we must move Jackson County forward,” Davidson told News 19.

As previously reported, the late Superintendent Kevin Dukes passed away in June. He had served as superintendent of Jackson County Schools since 2016.

“It is my goal to continue to move our system forward and to strive for daily progress,” Davidson continued. “I have the expectation that everyone will work together to achieve the best for the students of Jackson County.”

According to the school system’s website, Davidson is a alumnus of North Sand Mountain High School and Jacksonville State University. Prior to serving as EPCOT director, he worked as a principal at Skyline High School.

Davidson will serve until the end of Dukes’ “unexpired term,” which ends in 2024.