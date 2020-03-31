Jackson County School District receives $135,000 to transform classrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - The Department of Early Childhood is giving the Jackson County Schools district a $135,000 grant to transform some kindergarten through second-grade classrooms into what district leaders call the “ultimate learning environment."

Pre-K classrooms in Jackson County are already play-based learning said Curriculum and instruction supervisor AJ Buckner.

"As our kids progress in Kindergarten, First, and Second grade, that if they are exposed to play-based learning, hands-on, it sticks better. It’s more applicable for them and so their retention goes up and their ability to apply it to real-life situations goes up, so it becomes more relevant," explained Buckner.

Buckner told WHNT News 19 the P-3 grant is a continuum program, so some classrooms have already taken part in the play-based learning initiative.

Nine classrooms at Stevenson, North Sand Mountain, Woodville, and Skyline will get $15,000 each to turn their classrooms into a more play-based learning experience for the students.

The money will go toward teachers' training and supplies.

"The students are in an environment where most of them aren’t even going to realize the learning that they’re doing because they're not stuck in a desk all faced the same way trying to be instructed at the same time," said Buckner.