Jackson County School District prepares for spread of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - The number of positive COVID-19 tests is growing. While the contagious disease has not reached the state of Alabama yet, it is in neighboring states including Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.

It has school districts in Northeast Alabama thinking about their plans.

CBS News reported Tuesday that there are more than 800 cases of COVID-19 in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states 25 people in the U.S. have died from the contagious disease.

The spread of COVID 19 has the Jackson County School district concerned.

“We would like to not disrupt school any more than we have to, but we have to keep safety at the forefront of everything we do,” said curriculum supervisor AJ Buckner.

With no cases in Alabama, yet, there are not any school closures. However, Buckner said they will cancel if they need to.

“We don’t have a spelled-out plan for this particular disease, but it’s in any situation, I mean, how are we going to deal if we have 16 inches of snow or an earthquake happens, or you have a fire at one of your schools. I mean, all of these things aren’t likely but possible. We have to be ready for the possibility for things to come,” added Buckner.

Buckner told WHNT News 19 closing the schools would not be too much of an adjustment for teachers or students.

“Most of our teachers already do all of their classes online, so it’ll be an easy transition if we do go to true e-learning because their assignments are on there already. The students turn their work in virtually, parent and teachers' communication happen virtually,” said Buckner.

But closures could impact hungry students across the district using the backpack food programs.

“It’s essential for us to make sure when they’re away from school that they have something to eat,” explained Buckner.

Buckner said he believes if closures must happen, the community would come together to make sure those students are not forgotten.

“We will work diligently to provide meals in a safe way, so that our students that need that are able to get. If it takes people volunteering to carry bags around or deliver meals on wheels, it’ll happen,” said Buckner.