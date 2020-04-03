Jackson County residents voice concerns over new partial cave in on County Road 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON, COUNTY, Ala. - County Road 17 in Jackson County has been closed for more than a year after the road caved in and slid during heavy rains. Now, other parts of the road are starting to slip.

“It’s not really a slide,” said Skyline resident Gary Golden. “It’s a cave in. I mean, It’s a sinkhole.”

Golden uses County Road 17 to get off the mountain. But because of this damage from storms over a year ago, he has to find another way down.

“It’s about eight miles out of the way to go off the mountain now. I know if you If you go off 79 down there once you get off the mountain, down there in Boxes Cove, the road is rough there. 146 is kind of rough. So, I’m afraid that pretty soon there won’t be no way up or down the mountain.”

The closed portion of the road has dropped about three feet. Golden and others are concerned other sections of the road will soon be the same way.

Drivers are starting to see another slide or cave in on County Road 17 in a different area. The new damage is about a quarter of a mile away from the initial slide

“There’s a spot in the road that’s getting worse before the barricades. It’s kind of breaking up like the part that broke up a few years back, but it’s getting worse and there’s been a lot of people hauled gravel in there by the buckets and try to fill in holes so they can to continue to pass that way,” explained Golden.

Golden told WHNT News 19 he has seen workers fixing other roads in the county, so he is unsure why nothing is being done here.

WHNT News 19 tried to get in touch with Jackson County Commission Chairman Tim Guffey to find out where the construction stands but have not heard back.

In early February, Guffey said they were waiting on environmental test results to come back. He told WHNT News 19 then that they plan to follow FEMA, federal and state guidelines to make sure County Road 17 is fixed correctly.