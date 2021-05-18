Jackson County rescue squads receive equipment donations

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency responders in Jackson County are moving into the world of high-tech thanks to the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and a big grant from the TIDES Foundation.

The Scottsboro-Jackson County and Roslie rescue squads get a massive amount of calls each year. Members told News 19 much of it to the wilderness.

“Lost people, hunting accidents, injuries in places like the Walls of Jericho Management area. We do drownings on the lake and pretty much anything else we get called for,” said Scottsboro-Jackson County Rescue Squad Capt. Eddie Tique.

“They do it all in all times of day or night in all types of weather conditions,” said Jackson County Commission Chairman Bill Nance. “These two rescue squads are the backbone of our ability to protect and serve our citizens in this county through emergency rescue operations.”

Now, roughly $10,000 worth of new equipment will help make rescues and recoveries quicker and easier for them.

The gear was purchased and donated by the Jackson County EMA.

The money comes from a portion of the $39,000 it was awarded by the TIDES Foundation for technology upgrades.

“Thermal imagers, infrared night vision devices, infrared identifiers and helmet-mounted lights,” added Nance.

Emergency responders told News 19 Tuesday that they are most excited about the thermal imaging gear because it works in any condition day or night.

“You go out and you’re looking for someone in the wilderness or in an open area and they’re down, they’re hurt, injured, they can’t respond back. With this, we may be able to find that person just a little quicker,” explained Tigue.

Tigue said their members will be trained on the new equipment but expect to use them fairly quickly.