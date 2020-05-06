Jackson County re-opens with new safeguards during COVID-19 crisis

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Jackson County courthouse has re-opened under Governor Kay Ivey’s safer at home order during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, but it is not business as usual.

People were lined up outside Tuesday, anxiously waiting to get inside and handle their business.

Normally, they would have already be inside, but now, they are forced to wait outside, so social distancing and be followed inside.

Inside, there are barriers set up and new stickers on the floor letting folks know where to stand to safely social distance.

“I think we’re doing everything possible to keep people as safe as we can and our employees safe.” said Jackson County Commission Chairman Tim Guffey.

Guffey told WHNT News 19 that the social distancing, along with increased deep cleaning and hew hours, will hopefully lower the number of novel coronavirus cases in Jackson County.

“I think we’ll continue to go down as long as we as citizens keep doing the things we know we’re supposed to do, washing our hands and doing all the things to keep ourselves safe,” added Guffey.

He asks that people be patient under the new terms.

“We’re trying to get you through as fast as we can, but at the same time, keeping you as safe as we can,” said Guffey.

“They just got to do their jobs the way they see fit at the moment,” said Scottsboro resident Betty North.

North waited outside the Jackson County courthouse for about a half hour on Tuesday to get a new license plate.

“The line isn’t that bad. It’s been moving quick,” said North.

She told WHNT News 19 the new way of things is “different.”

“I’ve seen people I know and it’s kind of hard to just not just walk right up to them like we normally would,” explained North.

Guffey said the courthouse undergoes a deep cleaning before it opens.

Anyone 60 and older with a disability can come through the courthouse from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

The doors will be locked until noon for a second round of deep cleaning.

It will be open again from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., when the doors are locked for the day and the final round of cleaning is done.

Guffey said employees are also cleaning being done throughout the day while people are inside.