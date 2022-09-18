SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – On Saturday, the 4th Annual Zumbathon in Jackson County raised thousands of dollars for a charity assisting breast cancer patients.

The Zumbathon, benefiting the Beauty and the Beast Fund of Jackson County, raised $11,606. The fund helps breast cancer patients receive treatments by paying travel expenses.

Leslie Phillips, owner of Dare to Dream, told News 19, “the Pink Heals organization supported us this year and had their pink firetruck out for all affected by cancer to sign.”

The Beauty and the Beast fund provides financial assistance to those who are in treatment for breast cancer and live in Jackson County. Phillips said that since services in the area are limited, these patients travel from Scottsboro to places like Huntsville, Fort Payne or Chattanooga for chemo or radiation.

Phillips said, “the financial drain of traveling multiple days a week for those services on top of daily expenditures and additional medical expenses adds up quick, so this helps those families.”