JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Jackson County man on Friday, May 26.

According to Sheriff Rocky Harnen, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) received a call on May 26 about shots fired on County Road 17 in Skyline. Deputies arrived on the scene at around 11:30 p.m. and found 61-year-old Terry Dewayne Warren suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in his home. Warren was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dima Stevanovich Novikov, 29, was later identified as a suspect by JCSO investigators and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. A nationwide BOLO was also put out for Novikov.

Novikov was arrested on Wednesday in Chatsworth, Georgia by Murray County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to JCSO.

JCSO said in a press release that this investigation involved “countless man-hours” from multiple agencies in two states over the span of five days.

“It should also be noted that during this investigation citizens of Jackson County called in numerous tips, which greatly assisted in this arrest,” JCSO said.

Novikov is being held in the Murray County Jail pending his extradition back to Jackson County.