JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Jackson County man convicted of rape, sodomy and multiple other sex abuse charges has been sentenced to serve multiple life sentences.

David Wayne Adams of Pisgah was arrested in September 2021 and was found guilty by a Jackson County jury on 13 different counts in August.

He appeared for a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, where the court sentenced him to 10 life sentences and two 99-year sentences with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) and 12 months in the Jackson County Jail, as well as ordered him to pay $780,000 in fines.

Adams was found guilty of the following charges:

3 counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12

3 counts of second-degree rape

3 counts of second-degree sodomy

second-degree sexual abuse

2 counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes

production of obscene matter with a child less than 17

Adams was indicted by a Jackson County grand jury one year after his initial arrest, which led to a new warrant being issued.

According to court documents, the mother of one of his victims read a prepared statement at the sentencing hearing, another victim testified and the District Attorney read a prepared statement from another victim.

Adams must also comply with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, or SORNA, as part of his conviction and sentence.