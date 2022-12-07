SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — A Jackson County man has been arrested after authorities say he was connected to several burglaries in the area of West Willow Street.

53-year-old Phillip Glenn Clanton was arrested on Monday night at a home on the same street. The Henagar man was charged with seven counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, three counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree theft of property, first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree trespass as well as failure to register as a sex offender.

Phillip Clanton (Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Scottsboro Police Detective and Sergeant Ryan Putman told News 19 that the department had received several reports of burglaries over the last week.

Over the course of their investigation, police gathered enough information to develop Clanton as a suspect.

He was arrested on Monday night at a home on West Willow street, where authorities say they were able to find some of the stolen items in Clanton’s possession.

The investigation will continue, Putman said, with further updates available at this time.

Clanton remains in the custody of the Jackson County Jail on an $88,500 bond.