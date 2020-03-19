Jackson County man charged with rape, child sex abuse

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A Higdon man turned himself in Wednesday after being indicted on multiple sex abuse charges involving children, Jackson County authorities said.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Benjamin Adam Tinker, 33, was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of sex abuse of a child under the age of 12, one count of first-degree rape and one count of enticing a child under 12 for immoral purposes.

Tinker’s charges are related to crimes that allegedly took place in Jackson County in 2010 and 2011, authorities said, and involved two victims.

The sheriff’s office said the indictments are the result of an investigation that involved Jackson County and the Dade County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office.

Tinker was jailed on $60,000 bond.