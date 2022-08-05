JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Flat Rock man is facing a murder charge after an early morning stabbing in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on County Road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 a.m. Friday. The 911 call reported someone had been stabbed outside of the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

They said when deputies arrived they found 21-year-old Damian Blaze Wade dead from an apparent stab wound and the suspect.

Steven Ryan Wade, 40, was arrested and charged with murder. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail, no bond has been set for him at this time.