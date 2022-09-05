JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Pisgah man is facing multiple charges, one of which includes second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, according to recent arrest records.

45-year-old Chadwick Garland Cavin was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, aggravated assault of a police officer, third-degree theft of property, breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree theft of property and failure to appear.

An arrest warrant was issued by the Jackson County District Court on August 28. Cavin was booked into the Jackson County Jail that same day.

News 19 has reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for the condition of the deputy that was injured.

Online court documents show that an appearance docket has been set for September 21 at the Jackson County Courthouse.

Chadwick Cavin (Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Bond for Cavin was initially set at $12,300, but court records show it now sits at $10,000. Cavin remains in the custody of the Jackson County Jail.

The case against Cavin is set to go before a grand jury on December 5.