SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — A Scottsboro man is behind bars and faces several charges for sex crimes involving young children.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) confirmed 54-year-old Sammy Ray Sisk was arrested Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sisk was arrested in Kentucky on a grand jury indictment warrant. Deputies with JCSO picked him up and transported him back to Scottsboro.

Sisk is charged with three counts of fondling a female child and one count of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.

His bond has been set at $90,000.