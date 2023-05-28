SKYLINE, Ala (WHNT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says it is investigating after a man was found dead in his home Friday night.

Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen said JCSO received a call about shots fired on County Road 17 in Skyline. He said deputies arrived on the scene around 11:30 p.m. Friday night and discovered a man who had apparently been shot in his residence.

The sheriff said deputies were on the scene collecting evidence until 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Harnen said JCSO is continuing to investigate the shooting at this time. The sheriff is asking anyone with any information to please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.