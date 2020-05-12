Jackson County inmates banned from showers during 14-day quarantine

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – During the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, things have changed just about everywhere, including the Jackson County jail.

Some concerned citizens have sent WHNT News 19 e-mails reporting that inmates are not being allowed to shower at the jail.

It is close quarters at the Jackson County jail which makes social distancing impossible during the coronavirus pandemic.

That is why when a person is arrested, they instantly go into quarantine for 14 days.

“We’re going to err on the side of caution for the safety and health of inmates and the folks that work there and their families,” said Chief Corrections Deputy Hal Nash.

Nash said during the two-week quarantine, incoming inmates are put in a separate cell and have their temperature checked multiple times each day.

He told WHNT News 19 that because of the quarantine process, the incoming inmates are also not allowed into general population areas, including the bathrooms to shower.

“Still you can track it. It’s airborne. There’s still so much we don’t know about this,” explained Nash.

Nash said the inmates are still able to stay clean, though.

“During the quarantine period, the inmates are allowed and are issued twice a day, towels, washcloths, soap packs and shampoo packs. There’s water there. They can take a bath, they’re just not allowed to go to the shower area,” said Nash.

Nash said his biggest fear is someone bringing the novel coronavirus into the jail.

“I feel safer going into the back of Jackson County jail in the general population, than I do going into some of the retail outlets that I see as I drive by and many people are not following social distancing guidelines or the masks that we’ve been asked to do,” said Nash.

Employees are also required to wear masks and gloves and have their temperatures checked.

“To date, we’ve had no cases. No one with symptoms,” said Nash.