Jackson County Health Care Authority plans to merge into Huntsville Hospital System

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Huntsville Hospital Health System and the Jackson County Health Care Authority (JCHCA) have started the initial process to join forces, with an agreement that will strengthen the relationship that has existed between the facilities for over a year.

Similar agreements with Huntsville Hospital already exist with other north Alabama hospitals, including Athens-Limestone Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital, and Marshall Medical Centers among others.

As the only remaining independent hospital in North Alabama, the JCHCA Board Chair Bob Matthews says that having a strong relationship with the Huntsville Hospital System will allow for opportunities to improve equipment at the facility.

“The increasingly complex and uncertain health care environment makes it more and more challenging for community-owned non-profit hospitals like Highlands to flourish and grow,” he stated.

Officials said the agreement is considered the best option, given the economic challenges facing small hospitals today, and will greatly benefit patients and the community.

The Jackson County Health Care Authority will continue to exist as an advisory board and will gain additional members in the future.

Barring any legal complications, the agreement with the Huntsville Hospital System will go into effect October 1, 2021.