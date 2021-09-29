Jackson County Health Care Authority completes merger with Huntsville Hospital Health System

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A northeast Alabama regional hospital system has completed its merger with the Huntsville Hospital Health System.

Wednesday, the Jackson County Health Care Authority, parent organization of three healthcare facilities, announced the Huntsville Hospital Health System will begin operating the facilities under a 40-year lease.

The lease, which begins Friday, October 1, will see the Huntsville Hospital Health System operate the following facilities:

Cumberland Health and Rehab in Bridgeport

Highlands Health and Rehab in Scottsboro

Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro

The two organizations initially agreed to merge in June, and the agreement allows for the Jackson County Health Care Authority Board to continue in an advisory role for the three facilities.

Plans call for the Board to gain additional members in the coming years as well.