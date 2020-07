JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Jackson County Fair is still on this weekend at the Veteran’s Fairgrounds in Scottsboro.

It’s open all weekend and Monday, July 27th, and then reopens for the next weekend on Thursday, July 30th.

You will have your temperature checked upon entry, and will be asked to wear a mask.

A limited amount of people will be allowed into the fair at a time and they say the rides will be cleaned every cycle.