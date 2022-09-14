SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — The Jackson County Fair is underway in Scottsboro, and it offers fun for the whole family including carnival rides and games, vendors, food, live music, a petting zoo, and more.

The fair is celebrating its 86th anniversary this year. The event is an annual fundraiser benefiting VFW Post 6073 and American Legion Post 30. In past years, the organizations have used the funds raised to build wheelchair ramps, hand out scholarships, and support local veterans.

“We do a lot,” said Jackson County Fair Board Member Myron Dawson. “It’s hard to put it into words. I’ve been here around this fair all my life.”

Event organizers said the fair has grown significantly over the years, and they feel it is something the community looks forward to every year.

“It’s just been great,” Jackson County Fair Board Member Raymond Brandon. “The community really comes together for this event, and we’re just proud to be here to put it on.”

The fair will be in town through Sept. 17. Gates open each day at 5:30 p.m.

Parking is $3, and gate admission is $5. Ride tickets cost $1 each, or you can purchase an unlimited ride wristband for $20. Make sure to bring cash. Cards are not accepted.